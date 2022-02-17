Eaton Vance Management Sells 6,261 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $14,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 646,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,867,000 after purchasing an additional 329,904 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $76.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

