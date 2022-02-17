Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Short Interest Down 18.6% in January

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ebang International by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 212,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 172,303 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ebang International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Ebang International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ebang International by 2,346.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 237,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ebang International by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 254,886 shares in the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBON opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. Ebang International has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

