Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.260-$1.280 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $180.37 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.15.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

