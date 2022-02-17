Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.260-$1.280 EPS.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.29. 15,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $180.37 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.54.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

