Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock Rating Lowered by Boenning Scattergood

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.15.

NYSE ECL opened at $182.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.38. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $180.37 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after purchasing an additional 248,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

