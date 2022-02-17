EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EDRVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EDP Renováveis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of EDRVF opened at $20.66 on Thursday. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

