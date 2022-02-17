eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) to report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.69. 27 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 8,113 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $46,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $57,170 and sold 170,380 shares worth $1,200,339.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,487,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

