Eldorado Gold (EGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EGO stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 73.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 530,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 623.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 231,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
