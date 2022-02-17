Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on EGO. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

