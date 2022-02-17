Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918,832 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 433,388 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Electronic Arts worth $130,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,845 shares of company stock worth $4,288,545. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Shares of EA stock opened at $133.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $148.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

