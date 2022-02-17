Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.31. Electronic Systems Technology shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.

Get Electronic Systems Technology alerts:

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELST)

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of digital data radio transceivers. It offers industrial wireless products which delivers communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cable. Its products include ethernet and serial radios, ESTeem Edge Access+, Virtual Schoolhouse Suite, long range wireless network camera and video monitoring solutions, and real time spectrum analyzer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.