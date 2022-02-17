Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $109.75

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.75 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 109.75 ($1.49). Elegant Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.49), with a volume of 1,077,200 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £97.48 million and a PE ratio of 7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.38.
Elegant Hotels Group Company Profile (LON:EHG)
