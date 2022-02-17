Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Element Solutions has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

ESI opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESI. CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

