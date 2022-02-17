Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Elevate Credit stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. 1,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,369. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $109.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 2.26. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 355,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Elevate Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

