Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 466.4% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82,345 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ECF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,826. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

