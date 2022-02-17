Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1,830.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EDV. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$2,700.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$904.18.

TSE EDV opened at C$31.07 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$23.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94. The stock has a market cap of C$7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

