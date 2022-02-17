ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Down 38.4% in January

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the January 15th total of 509,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 128,711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDRA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. 406,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67. ENDRA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

