Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Short Interest Down 30.2% in January

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 890.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.
Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.
About Energizer
Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.
