Energous (WATT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WATT opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $80,676.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $92,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 199,023 shares of company stock valued at $222,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Energous in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Energous by 2,038.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Energous by 79.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Energous by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

