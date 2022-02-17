Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Releases Earnings Results

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. 15,165,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,661,045. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

