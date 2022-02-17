Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Issues Earnings Results

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
ESMT traded down $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 12,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,258. Engagesmart has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.
About Engagesmart
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Engagesmart (ESMT)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.