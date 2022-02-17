Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Issues Earnings Results

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ESMT traded down $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 12,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,258. Engagesmart has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESMT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

