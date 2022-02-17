Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ESMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Engagesmart from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Engagesmart by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,773,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,899,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

