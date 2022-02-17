Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
ESMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Engagesmart from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.06.
Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.83.
About Engagesmart
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Engagesmart (ESMT)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.