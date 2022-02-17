ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €15.00 ($17.05) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENI. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.04 ($17.09).

Shares of ENI traded up €0.13 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €13.31 ($15.12). 13,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 52 week low of €8.64 ($9.82) and a 52 week high of €13.83 ($15.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion and a PE ratio of 33.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.87.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

