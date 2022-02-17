EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 2244565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

