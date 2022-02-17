Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.60 and last traded at $41.91. 3,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 366,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENVA. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Get Enova International alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 218.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 18.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 809.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.