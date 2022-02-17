Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $45,000 Holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,883 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,690 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ ELDN opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

