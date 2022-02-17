Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 3,100 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 48.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 518,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 68,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 274,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 186,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.