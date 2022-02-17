Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 6,100 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 615.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 84,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,411,000 after acquiring an additional 34,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 49,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

