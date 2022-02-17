Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DQ. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,770,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,936,000 after acquiring an additional 117,797 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Natixis bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 21.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 340.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 503,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 389,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Shares of DQ opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $34.47 and a one year high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

