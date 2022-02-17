EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.580-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.360-$11.690 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $645.11.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $475.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $600.67. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $338.69 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.37, for a total transaction of $3,306,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,975 shares of company stock worth $48,075,282. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,773,000 after purchasing an additional 75,747 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,379,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $9,428,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.