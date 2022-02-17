EpiK Protocol (EPK) Trading Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.29 million and $2.92 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00044442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,886.53 or 0.07108207 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,898.57 or 1.00714560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00048651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00050064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003002 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

