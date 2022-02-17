Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $775.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $825.00 to $775.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $875.00 to $865.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $856.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $673.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $760.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $795.22. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.81, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $14,312,786. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

