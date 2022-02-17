Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NVIDIA Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for NVIDIA in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $265.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.20. The company has a market capitalization of $662.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

