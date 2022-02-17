Eric Furlan Sells 5,000 Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.98, for a total value of C$134,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,394,475.42.

Eric Furlan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Parex Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, February 9th, Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.95, for a total value of C$134,750.00.

Shares of PXT stock opened at C$27.23 on Thursday. Parex Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.28 and a 12-month high of C$28.86. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXT. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.83.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.