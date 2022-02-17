Eric Furlan Sells 5,000 Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.98, for a total value of C$134,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,394,475.42.
Eric Furlan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.95, for a total value of C$134,750.00.
Shares of PXT stock opened at C$27.23 on Thursday. Parex Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.28 and a 12-month high of C$28.86. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.49.
About Parex Resources
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Featured Stories
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.