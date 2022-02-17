Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.470-$1.510 EPS.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.25. 1,560,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,310. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

