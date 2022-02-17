Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.470-$1.510 EPS.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.25. 1,560,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,310. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

See Also

Earnings History for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.