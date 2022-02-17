Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 60,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 756,598 shares.The stock last traded at $24.88 and had previously closed at $24.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPRT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,689,000 after purchasing an additional 658,744 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,050,000 after purchasing an additional 382,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,611 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,518,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,089,000 after acquiring an additional 301,211 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.