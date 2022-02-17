Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Issues Earnings Results

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Euroseas had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.
ESEA opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $204.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.33. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 157.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the third quarter worth about $857,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.
