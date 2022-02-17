Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Euroseas stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 143,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,061. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $204.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.10). Euroseas had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euroseas will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 1,194.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

