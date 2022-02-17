EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EVER stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,166. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.62 million, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal bought 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 23,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $335,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 373,537 shares of company stock worth $5,390,060 and sold 22,169 shares worth $343,152. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

