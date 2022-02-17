Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,989. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.14.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,051,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in Eversource Energy by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 654,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,507,000 after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,317,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,907,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

