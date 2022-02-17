EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. EVERTEC reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 40.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 163,284 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 16,354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 481,951 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 396,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVTC traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $43.56. 297,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

