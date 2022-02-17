Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the January 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

OTCMKTS EXPGF traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.97. 6,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299. Experian has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

