Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Down 23.3% in January

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.72. 73,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,014. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.92%.
About Experian
Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.
