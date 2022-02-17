Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 194.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,963,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.37. 528,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,904,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $83.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

