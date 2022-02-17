F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $610 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $692.29 million.F5 Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.07. The stock had a trading volume of 447,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,640. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.11 and its 200-day moving average is $215.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.65.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $275,029.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,461 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in F5 Networks stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,390 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.58% of F5 Networks worth $85,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.