Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.40 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $432.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

