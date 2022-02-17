FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of FARO stock traded down $4.35 on Thursday, reaching $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 192,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.42 million, a PE ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $97.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FARO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

