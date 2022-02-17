Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Shares of FSLY traded down $9.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 570,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,763. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. Fastly has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $97.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Fastly by 1,223.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 126,708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastly by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

