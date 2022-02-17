Fidelity National Information Services’ (FIS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FIS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.42.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 271.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $98.96 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,097,000 after buying an additional 193,215 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

