Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.35

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.35 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 11.65 ($0.16). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 11.63 ($0.16), with a volume of 853,762 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.35. The firm has a market cap of £24.95 million and a P/E ratio of 29.06.
Filtronic Company Profile (LON:FTC)
