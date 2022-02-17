Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.35

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.35 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 11.65 ($0.16). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 11.63 ($0.16), with a volume of 853,762 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.35. The firm has a market cap of £24.95 million and a P/E ratio of 29.06.

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

